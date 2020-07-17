The first Tehachapi Symphony Concert will be Sunday, Sept. 13, at Country Oaks beginning at 4 p.m. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Methodist Church located at 20400 Backes Lane.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the TSO Board decided that the Sept. 13 concert should include only musicians who could perform with masks. Dr. David Newby, music director, therefore selected the following program for strings, harp and piano:
Mozart, Divertimento in D Major, K. 136, first movement
Vaughan-Williams: Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus"
Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1
Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C
The audience will be limited in size, masked and distanced. Musicians will also be masked and distanced, spreading out more than normal. String players may play one-to-a-stand.
“I hope everyone finds this arrangement interesting and reassuring,” said Newby.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is looking for good string players to join and partake in this concert. All ages are welcome. If you are new to town or have been thinking about joining, call Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249 to get more information.
“I played through the Bloch and the Mozart and have already bowed the Mozart. Really nice pieces,” said Pitchford, TSO concertmaster.
Please come join us. The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is interested in meeting you.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
