The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform Friday, Dec. 11. Due to Kern County's COVID-19 restrictions, the concert cannot be attended in person. Instead, it will livestream on Facebook at 7 p.m., so you can view it from the comfort of your own home.
The orchestra will perform five concerti and selections from Handel’s Messiah. The Tehachapi Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Angela Rodriguez, will join the orchestra for the Messiah choruses.
Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor is in three movements with the third movement being performed by Jason Chen. After the finale opens in quiet suspense, the violin introduces the main theme — a lively Gypsy-style melody played in double stops.
The first movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will be performed by Celine Chen, who has won numerous accolades and performed at Carnegie Hall in the winter of 2017. Chen began playing piano at the age of 4, and is studying with teacher Nobuyo Nishizaka. In addition to her passion for piano, Chen is also the principal flutist in her school, a member of CSUN Philharmonic Orchestra and the California All State Honor Band. Aside from music, Celine enjoys art and reading books. Looking toward the future, she plans to pursue music both as a pianist and flutist. The piano concerto begins with a soft tolling in the piano, growing in intensity. The strings and clarinet produce the first theme with collaborating piano embellishment. Then the soloist takes the spotlight to introduce a yearning second theme. Both ideas are developed in lyrical fashion before a dramatic burst of energy brings the movement to a close.
Camille Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor will be performed by Lydia Lifquist. The first movement of the Cello Concerto No. 1 immediately introduces the principal theme with the soloist spinning out rapid triplets. The second movement includes brisk minuet rhythms. A short cadenza is added in place of a Trio section, and then a reprise of the minuet follows, but more vividly colored and more romantic. The finale opens with the original main theme, soon leading to a second theme, the minuet theme joining the main theme with a subtle transformation. Lifquist is a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra member.
James Allison will perform the Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major by Richard Strauss. In the first movement, after a single strong chord for the orchestra, the soloist begins with a cadenza-like passage before transitioning into the more lyrical melody requiring lyrical and technical proficiency, in addition to a large dynamic range. The movement proceeds with the orchestra elaborating upon the soloist’s statements. James Allison is an aspiring young hornist from Southern California that studies with some of the best performers in the world. Along with playing horn he also dances, performs in a color guard, and was marching with Golden Empire Drum and Bugle Corps before COVID-19. Along with music, James enjoys playing sports, spending time with friends and family, and going on adventures to various places throughout California.
The first movement of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in A minor, Op. 3, No. 6 will be performed by Sandy Acevedo who is a violin student at Antelope Valley College. She has been studying music for eleven years and currently teaches violin and piano.
In Messiah, George Frideric Handel offers a mediation on the idea of a Messiah; the text derived from the Old Testament, as well as from the Psalms, with later parts dealing with Christ’s birth, sufferings, death, and resurrection. Sinfony, Glory to God, And the Glory of the Lord, For unto us a Child is Born, and Hallelujah will be performed.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Steps to find the Livestream:
If you have Facebook, once there, search for Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
If you do not have a Facebook account , log on to your computer and search the internet for the Tehachapi Symphony. You will find Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra - Home with a facebook.com address. Choose this and if you do not want to create an account, click Not Now. Click on Livestream Video.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
