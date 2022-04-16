The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. The concert will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
This year’s Young Artist Competition winner, Deanna Buringrud, will perform Frank Martin’s "Ballade." John Knowles Paine’s "Overture to Shakespeare’s As You Like It" and Felix Mendelssohn’s "Symphony No. 4 in A Major" will also be performed.
Following the concert, audience members may meet the Young Artist competition winner, as well as the symphony director and musicians.
Admission is always free to the community. For more concert information, call 661/821-7511 or go to the website: tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
