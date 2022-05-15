The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra presented its May Concert Sunday in Tehachapi. Music Director and Orchestra Conductor David Newby chose a musical composition by John Knowles Paine, "Overture to Shakespeare’s 'As You Like It,' Op 28." to start off the afternoon performance.
The afternoon’s second presentation was by Frank Martin, titled "Ballade," and featuring guest artist Deanna Buringrud on flute, accompanied by both strings and piano.
Buringrud is a winner in the prestigious Young Artist Competition. She holds a bachelor’s degree in flute from Arizona State University. She is experienced as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestra musician.
Her bio states her deep love for music includes “her passion to enhance the connection between musicians and their communities.”
Completing the afternoon concert, the orchestra performed four movements from Felix Mendelssohn, "Symphony No.4 in A Major. Op. 90 (“Italian”)."
All Tehachapi concerts are free, but donations are appreciated.
“We're always looking for individuals for financial support along with corporate sponsors,” said board member Frances Riggs. “Presentation costs have risen dramatically since COVID. In the past, we also counted on donations at the door."
Riggs added that despite 22 years of performing free concerts in the community, lower attendance at the door as of late means the symphony's options are becoming limited.
To donate or reach the Tehachapi Community Orchestra go to www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-823-8249. At this time there is no scheduled Fourth Of July Concert this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.