The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
The program will include selections from George Frederick Handel’s "The Messiah," "Five Christmas Carols" arranged by David Willcocks, and John Rutter’s "The Shepherd’s Pipe Carol."
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus under the direction of Sandra Adams, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists, and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
