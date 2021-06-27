Your Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra won't be able to give its usual concert in the stadium since the activities have been scaled down this year. However, we did livestream a new 4th of July concert on Sunday, June 27. If you missed it on that day, you can still watch and listen to the concert online.
If you have Facebook, search for Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. If you do not have a Facebook account, go to www.tehachapiorchestra.com and click on the Facebook icon. When prompted to create an account, just click “not now” and this and previous concerts will be available for your enjoyment.
We do appreciate our audience and hope to have our traditional concerts soon and for July 4, 2022, we hope to be back at Coy Burnett Stadium to welcome the fireworks.
For more information about the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and its free concerts, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
