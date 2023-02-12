The Tehachapi Symphony musicians are rehearsing for their second concert of the 24th season, the first day of Daylight Saving Time.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform Sunday, March 12, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
The program will feature the world premiere of a brand new piece of music by the winner of the Composition Competition, David Stern, titled “San Gabriel Mountains." Stern’s house looks out at the majestic San Gabriel Mountains, his inspiration for writing this tone poem. All compositions entered in the competition were good, but Stern’s was truly outstanding. He will receive a $2,000 stipend and will attend the concert to hear the world premiere and meet with audience members.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra received a grant from the Virginia & Alfred Harrell Foundation to get a wonderful new piece of music by a California composer to perform. This also encourages California’s composers to keep writing new things and playing new works of music helps orchestras remain relevant over the years. This is the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s fourth world premiere in its 24-year existence.
Other pieces of music on the program include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #5, “Emperor” featuring soloist Rufus Choi and Haydn’s Symphony #104, “London Symphony”.
There will be a reception following the concert. Audience members may meet composer Stern, soloist Rufus Choi, music director Newby and musicians. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra,
