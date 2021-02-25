The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform Sunday, March 7 via livestream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page. It will begin at 4 p.m.
Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini will feature pianist Dominik Yoder, who directed unusual passion and determination toward music from a very young age, beginning piano studies at the age of 2 on his own initiative. His playing has been described as “authoritative and lyrical, a powerful technique spiced with an impish sense of humor.”
He received the gold medal in the 2018 Kosciuszko Foundation Competition for Young Pianists in Washington, D.C., and he was awarded first prize in the Parness Concerto Competition, the Long Beach Mozart Festival, the Southwestern Youth Music Festival Competitions, and the Music Teachers Association of California and the California Professional Association of Music Teachers State Competitions. Recently he won the grand prize in the Redlands Competition, playing with the Hollywood Orchestra in the Redlands Bowl.
Yoder has performed in Żelazowa Wola (the birthplace of Frederic Chopin) and elsewhere in Poland, Puerto Rico, Germany and the United States in solo recital, and he has performed with the Culver City Symphony Orchestra, the Southwest Youth Chamber Music Festival Orchestra, and the Hollywood Orchestra in Redlands Bowl. He has performed on Polish television and radio, and has participated in master classes with Dina Joffe, Eteri Andjaparidze, Dmitry Rachmanov, Wojciech Kocjan, Antoinette Perry, Edward Wolanin, Professor of the Chopin University of Music in Warsaw.
In the 2019 Art of Piano Festival, Dominik studied with Alexander Korsantia, Boris Berman, and Jura Margolis. He performed as part of the Knox Piano Trio during the 19-20 JCM season. He will compete in the Gina Bachauer Young Artists International Piano Competition.
Yoder has been homeschooled his whole life and is now in the 12th grade. He enjoys surfing, rock climbing and astrophysics. He studies piano with Róża Kostrzewska Yoder. He claims that the pros to having your parent as your teacher is that you can have a lesson every day and it’s more personal. He does admit to liking to argue even though he realizes that his mother knows everything.
Due to the county's COVID-19 restrictions, our March 7 concert cannot be attended in person. Instead we plan to livestream it on Facebook at 4 p.m., so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.