An afternoon of musical delight took place Sunday, July 2 with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s and The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus’s performance of a selection of patriotic music and medleys from popular film scores.
The audience stood and sang along with the chorus as the orchestra performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Then came a wonderful vocal and orchestral score of patriotic songs, such as “America, The Beautiful” and the emotionally stirring “Battle Hymn Of The Republic,” as well as a selection of military pieces highlighting each branch of the U.S. armed forces.
This was followed by “Salute To Bob Hope,” from an original arrangement by Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra member Charles Fernandez. A medley of songs from the movie soundtrack of “My Fair Lady” was next, and the first half of the performance closed out with “Bugler’s Holiday,” featuring the horn playing of orchestra members Eric Dodson, Larry Lippold and Jon Marion.
The second half opened with “The Stars And Stripes Forever” under the baton of local guest Conductor James Peck. A selection of movie soundtracks followed, including a second arrangement by Charles Fernandez and an arrangement by orchestra member Andrew Barth of “The Launch” from the movie Apollo 13.
