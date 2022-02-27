The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will be performing on Sunday, March 6, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
The Black History Month celebration will include William Grant Still’s "Sahdji" featuring the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "The Bamboula," and Wynton Marsalis’s "Concerto in D" featuring violinist Lorenz Gamma.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Please wear a mask to enjoy the concert in person at 4 p.m. or live-streamed on Facebook.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
