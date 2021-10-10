The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. As long as the state rules do not change again, there will be a live concert with a live audience. Everyone will need to wear a mask.
The concert will be held in honor of Paul Granna, who played tuba at the June concert, but just recently passed away from COVID.
The program will feature renowned pianist Jason Stoll in Franz Liszt’s "Piano Concerto No. 1." In addition, the symphony will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Egmont Overture," George Butterworth’s "First English Idyll," and Zoltan Kodaly’s "Dances of Galanta."
Audience members may meet Newby, Stoll and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the symphony orchestra.
