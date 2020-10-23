The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform Sunday, Nov. 1, via livestream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page. It will begin at 4 p.m.
The full orchestra will perform von Weber’s, Andante and Rondo Ongarese, Mendelssohn’s, Reformation Symphony and the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.
Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber, a German composer, conductor, pianist, guitarist and critic, was known as one of the first significant romantic composers. This piece is for viola and orchestra, originally written in 1809 as a viola solo for Weber’s brother. For this concert, April Park, the Young Artist Competition winner, is the viola soloist.
April Soyeong Park was born in Seoul, South Korea and started playing piano at age 5. She moved to Bakersfield in 2012 where she later started playing the viola in fourth grade. Over the years, April has participated in Strolling Strings, Kern County Honor Orchestra, CMEA Solo and Ensemble Festival, Bakersfield Youth Symphony, SCSBOA All-Southern Orchestra, CASMEC All-State Symphony Orchestra, CODA All-State Honor Orchestra and Southern California Regional and Complete Works Junior Bach Festival. Currently, Park is a sophomore at Stockdale High School and she serves as principal violist of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony that traveled to Wakayama, Japan in April 2019. Aside from music, Park participates in her school’s debate team and key club.
The Symphony No. 5 in D major/D minor, Op. 107, known as the Reformation, was composed by Felix Mendelssohn in 1830 in honor of the 300th anniversary of the Presentation of the Augsburg Confession. The Confession is a key document of Lutheranism and its Presentation to Emperor Charles V in June 1530 was a momentous event of the Protestant Reformation. This symphony was written for a full orchestra and was Mendelssohn's second extended symphony written when Mendelssohn was only 20. Young Felix was struck by the life of Martin Luther, and by the image of Luther translating the Bible into German while hiding in Eisenach’s Wartburg Castle. The symphony is permeated with Protestant melodies, including one by Luther. It was not published until 1868, 21 years after the composer's death — hence its numbering as '5'.
Mendelssohn originally proposed the idea of the violin concerto to Ferdinand David, his close friend and then concertmaster of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Although conceived in 1838, the work took another six years to complete and was not premiered until 1845. The concerto was well received and soon became regarded as one of the greatest violin concertos of all time. The Mendelssohn Violin Concerto soloist is Violinist Valerie Chen who performed “Prelude from Partita No. 3 in E major” as a Bach competition winner when she was twelve years old.
Due to County COVID-19 restrictions, our Nov. 1 concert cannot be attended in person. Instead we plan to live-stream it on FB at 4 p.m., so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home!
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
