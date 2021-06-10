The city has scaled down the 4th of July activities this year and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra won't be able to give our usual concert in the stadium. However, we will livestream a new 4th of July concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27. It will be available on our Facebook page starting June 27 and be accessible after that.
The Tehachapi Community Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will celebrate the Fourth of July with a rousing concert of show tunes, light classical music and patriot marches. The concert can be viewed live on June 27 or on Independence Day.
Relax from 4 to 6 p.m. to special tunes brought to you by your very own Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Downbeat for "The Star-Spangled Banner" is at 4 p.m., followed by the Armed Forces Salute. If you are a member of, or a veteran of any of the armed services, you are invited to stand when you hear that service’s song. In recognition and thanks for all your service, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra would like to invite everyone to join us in saluting these brave men and women from wherever you may be. "The Stars and Stripes" will be conducted by guest conductor Diane Peterson, who won the chance to conduct at the annual raffle.
This and previous concerts from this year can be found and enjoyed through the website. Steps to find the livestream:
If you have Facebook, once there, search for Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. If you do not have a Facebook account, search the internet for the Tehachapi Symphony. You will find Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra - Home with a www.facebook.com address. Choose this and if you do not want to create an account, click "not now." Click on livestream video.
For July 4, 2022, we hope to be back in the stadium for our traditional celebration concert. We'll be working with the city to try to make that happen, and we welcome your support. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
