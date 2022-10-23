The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The program will feature pianist Jason Stoll, in Edvard Grieg’s "Piano Concerto in A minor."
Southern Californian pianist Stoll enjoys a multifaceted career as concerto soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, educator and collaborative artist. Concert highlights for the 2022-2023 season include concerto appearances with the Santa Monica Symphony, Westlake Village Symphony, Antelope Valley Symphony, multiple solo recitals, and chamber music across the United States.
In addition to a busy schedule of performing as a solo artist, Stoll is also a lover of chamber music. He has been actively involved over the years in various ensembles including ACE Trio (flute, clarinet, and piano) as well as a multitude of duos, trios, quartets, etc. all with unique instrumentation and repertoire.
Currently, Stoll is a piano instructor and lecturer at California State University, Northridge, and is also a freelance pianist, masterclass presenter and adjudicator throughout the Los Angeles area.
The orchestra will also perform "The Wasps Overture" by Ralph Vaughan Williams and "Symphony No. 1 in C Major" by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
