The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform on Friday, Dec. 11 via livestream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page. The livestream will begin at 7 p.m.
The program will include the Bruch’s Violin Concerto #1, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto#2, Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto #1, Strauss’ Horn Concerto #1, and Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in A Minor. Selections from G. F. Handel’s Messiah will also be performed. The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, as well as members of the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Due to county COVID-19 restrictions, our Dec. 11 concert cannot be attended in person. Instead we plan to livestream it on Facebook, so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home!
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
