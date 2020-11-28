The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform Friday, Dec. 11, via livestream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page. The livestream will begin at 7 p.m.
The orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto, Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto, Bruch’s Violin Concerto, Strauss’ Horn Concerto, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto, and selections from Handel’s Messiah. The Tehachapi Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Angela Rodriguez, will join the orchestra for the Messiah choruses.
Max Bruch started working on the Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor when he was 19 and finished the work early in 1866, conducting a preliminary version in Koblenz, where the solo part was played by violinist Otto von Königsglöw.
The first movement Moderato, will be performed by Celine Chen, who has won numerous accolades and performed at Carnegie Hall in the winter of 2017. The opening begins memorably, with a soft tolling in the piano with growing intensity. The strings and clarinet produce the first theme with collaborating piano embellishment. The soloist takes the spotlight to introduce a yearning second theme. Both ideas are developed in lyrical fashion before a dramatic burst of energy brings the movement to a close.
Camille Saint-Saëns started piano lessons at the age of 2-and-a-half, and embarked on composition and organ instruction at seven. When he was 10, he presented his formal debut recital at Paris’s Salle Pleye. By the time he composed his Cello Concerto No. 1, in November 1872 at the age of 37, Saint-Saëns was highly regarded in French musical circles.
Lydia Lifquist, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra member, will perform the concerto.
Richard Strauss began work on The Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major at the age of 18. The first movement will be performed by Sandy Acevedo.
The holiday concert will feature selections from Handel's Messiah. George Frideric Handel composed Messiah, the most famous oratorio ever written, in 1741. In it, he offers a mediation on the idea of a Messiah; the text derived from the Old Testament, as well as from the Psalms, with later parts dealing with Christ’s birth, sufferings, death, and resurrection.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
