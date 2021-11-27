The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform on Friday, Dec. 10, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road. Please wear a mask to enjoy the concert.
The program will include Finzi’s "In Terra Pax," Holst’s "Christmas Day," and selections from G. F. Handel’s "Messiah." The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the symphony orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.