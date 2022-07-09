The Tehachapi Symphony, known as one of the most innovative orchestras in the country, wants to perform the world premiere of a new work of music by a California composer. The symphony has performed three world premieres during its history: "Ceremoniale" by Raymond David Burkhart, "What if Mozart Played with Bill Monroe?" by legendary bluegrass fiddler and composer Richard Greene, and "The Golden Thread" by David Stern.
The parameters are as follows:
• The new work must be scored for a medium-sized orchestra: maximum 2(d1)222.4200.timpani-1percussionist-piano-harp-strings. Minimum string divisi preferred.
• The work must not have had any commercial performance prior to this world premiere.
• The work should be 10-12 minutes in length.
• The composer must be a resident of California. Age of the composer is immaterial, but any composer under the age of 18 must have a signed letter of consent from their parents.
• The work must be submitted with a post mark NOT later than Nov. 30, 2022, and must be sent to: Tehachapi Symphony, PMB 400, 785 Tucker Road #G, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
• Submission must include a bound score (copy, NOT the original manuscript) and an electronic realization or recording, plus a composer biography with contact information and a large self-addressed postage-paid mailer so that submitted material may be returned to the composer. Digital instruments are fine.
The symhony’s music director, Dr. David Newby, will select the work to be performed, and his decision will be final. The symphony will arrange to bring the composer to Tehachapi for the dress rehearsal and performance.
There will be a $2,000 stipend paid to the composer whose work is performed.
Any other questions should be addressed to the Tehachapi Symphony Board President, Gayel Pitchford, at 661-823-8249 or by mail at the orchestra’s address.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
