The Tehachapi Symphony has released details about its 24th season, which kicked off Dec. 9 with Christmas selections at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
These other concerts, all at the church at 0915 Schout Road, are planned:
• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. World premiere of a new work by the winner of the California Composition Competition, pianist Yung Mee Rhee performs Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23, Haydn's Symphony No. 104.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023. Robert Schumann's Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9, TSO's Young Artist Award Winner.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the church. Live-streamed on July 4, 2023 with show tunes, movie music, patriotic songs, marches,and much more.
