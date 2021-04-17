Tehachapi is gearing up for what is expected to be a large volunteer and business effort to clean up the city.
During the week of April 19 through April 24, there will be between five and seven Earth Day Clean Up events inside the city, according to a city news release.
On Monday, Guardians of the Earth volunteers will host two litter removal events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and from 1 to 3 p.m. They are asking for volunteers to meet at the southwest corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Dennison Road. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.
On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, Miramar International Realty will host a litter removal event. They are asking volunteers to meet at 695 Tucker Road, Suite B (next to Veritas). They will caravan to Tehachapi Boulevard and Steuber Road (south of Baymont Hotel). Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.
On Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, Tehachapi Mountain Group at Coldwell Bankers Best Realty will host a litter removal event. They are asking volunteers to meet at the corner of Monolith Street and Tehachapi Boulevard (next to Love’s Truck Stop). Trash bags, gloves, picker tools, and safety vests will be provided.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be three separate events. First, #lovetehachapi will host a neighborhood cleanup to be determined, and a litter removal event will take place on Mill Street and Highway 58 at Home Depot and Tractor Supply.
The third event to be held Saturday is to be determined.
For more information on volunteering for one of the Saturday events, contact Key Budge at 822-2200 ext. 119.
