Starting in early 2020, Tehachapi Valley Real Estate opened its doors for business, serving the entire Tehachapi area and beyond. The owners are Louie and Rhonda Creten, with Rhonda also being the Broker of the office. Together, they are known as Team Louie and Rhonda and have been doing real estate locally for over 15 years now.
During the past 10 years, The Team has been consistently in the top 5 for real estate sales in Tehachapi. Rhonda handles the back end of the office while overseeing its daily operations. Louie and Rhonda’s daughters, Jessica Bennett and Kati Carroll, are also part of The Team and assist with the office duties.
During their 25 years of living in Tehachapi, Rhonda and Louie have earned a favorable reputation in the community and work hard to maintain that reputation. Being in a small town, you have to do the job with integrity because your clients are becoming your neighbors that you see all over town and at church.
After raising their four kids and nephew, Rhonda and Louie now get to enjoy spoiling their eight grandchildren. Tehachapi is a special place to live and raise your children and we would be happy to help you in any of your real estate needs.
Besides being the ‘Boss’ of Tehachapi Valley Real Estate, Rhonda also works full-time as the executive director at the Family Life Pregnancy Center in Tehachapi. You can contact Louie or Rhonda at 661-428-3332 or stop by the office at 20601 State Highway 202 #A108. Cal DRE #01733821 and #01845486.
