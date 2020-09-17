On Monday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Houchin Community Blood Bank will join forces again with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District for a communitywide blood and platelet drive.
Platelet donations are used to help people survive and fight cancer, chronic diseases, or traumatic injuries. Platelets must be transfused with five days of donation, creating a constant need.
Blood donations save lives; people need blood following severe accidents, surgery, cancer and severe anemia.
Donors can also receive free COVID-19 testing from their blood donation.
The blood bank will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.
You can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time.
https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5811
