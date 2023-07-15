Jessica Riggs of Tehachapi has graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in honors applied mathematics and a commission as a U.S. Navy ensign.
She is the daughter of Gordon and Suree Riggs and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2019.
At the academy, Riggs was a four-year member of the Navy women’s swimming and diving team and completed the challenging Nacy SCUBA dive school program. She was also a standout swimmer at THS.
She early selected submarine duty and was one of 22 members of her class awarded the prestigious Bowman Scholarship. During the first year of commissioned service after graduation from the Academy, Bowman Scholars will likely be offered immediate, one-year graduate education experiences at the Naval Postgraduate School, resulting in a master's degree in a technical discipline.
Riggs will attend the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey to earn an accelerated master’s degree in applied mathematics before continuing on to Naval Nuclear Power School in Charleston, S.C.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.
The academy’s alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 54 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
