Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is announcing the 2021 All Tehachapi Youth Art Contest. Entries will be accepted March 20 through March 30 at Gallery 'N' Gifts, located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
All entries must be the original work of the entrant. All works must have been created within the last 12 months.
Flat work must not exceed 11 inches by 14 inches, including frame. Photography must be a minimum eight inches by 10 inches print. All flat work and photography need not be framed, but must be matted or mounted. Sculptures must not exceed 50 pounds. The artist must supply a suitable stand for large sculptures. No unfired clay pieces will be accepted and no wet paint. Frames must have wires attached and be ready to hang.
Art work that will be accepted includes: Flat work of all media, sculptures, photography (high school only), wheel thrown pottery or works of baked clay. No photography will be accepted for elementary or middle school entrants this year. One entry per child. Entry fee is $2.
Awards will be given for six age groups: kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8 and grades 9 through 12.
Works will be judged on composition, originality, technique and presentation.
A reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Gallery 'N' Gifts in honor of all the exhibitors. All work must remain on exhibit throughout the month of April.
See galleryngifts.com for complete information and entry forms or call 822-6062.
