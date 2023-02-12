The Tehachapi Youth Band is currently accepting new students. The band provides group instruction in instrumental music for students 10 years and up. Instruments include flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, French horn, tuba and percussion (drums).
The costs are minimal. There is a small fee for materials, and each student has to have an instrument. Some instruments are available for use. Others can be purchased or rented. There is no fee for instruction.
The purpose of the group is to provide a fulfilling musical experience for public/private school students and home schoolers. (Older folks are also welcome.). The goal is to support existing programs and instructors. Playing in the group may prepare students to participate in high school band and/or Southern Sierra Pops.
The Tehachapi Youth Band meets at Grace Fellowship Church from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.
For more information, call/text Phil at 661-246-9443.
