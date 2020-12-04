Tehachapi's annual public Menorah Lighting, a Chanukah celebration for the entire family, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Light up the night by celebrating the fifth night of Chanukah at Moses Master Carpet located at 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
The event will include delicious Chanukah doughnuts, dreidels and live music. The public is invited to attend, and there will be no charge.
Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
For additional information, contact Chabad of Bakersfield at 834-1512 or email Rabbi@ChabadofBakersfield.com. Also, visit ChabadofBakersfield.com.
