The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns Oct. 16 and 17 after taking a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions. Linda Carhart came into the TehachaPod studios to talk about what to look forward to at this year’s event in Downtown Tehachapi. The Apple Festival is featured on Season 2, Episode 102.
Once again, the Apple Festival will benefit local charities and will be a family fun weekend. She tells us about the events planned to include an apple pie eating contest and apple pie baking contest. She shares the details on the Apple Festival and why families should plan on attending all on the latest episode of TehachaPod.
Go to https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/ and https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-tehachapod-62392602/
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features City Manager Greg Garrett, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge as the hosts.
