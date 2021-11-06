The Semerenko Team is hosting a community Thanksgiving food drive through Sunday, Nov. 14, and is asking for non-perishable food items to make baskets for families.
The Semerenko Team will provide turkeys for each basket donated.
Items can be dropped off at 303 S. Robinson St. Appointments can be made for drop off or be dropped off from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Items needed are canned carrots, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned green beans, canned corn, boxed stuffing, boxed mashed potatoes, gravy, fried onions, salt and pepper shakers, turkey pans and macaroni and cheese boxes.
