"The Addams Family — a New Musical" by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice awaits you at the historic BeeKay Theater on Green Street.
Director Christal Wheeler invites you and your friends to join that famously eccentric family as they deal with the "stirrings of true love."
“It’s been an exciting and challenging rehearsal process. My production team had to find a way to bring a cast of 21 together and make them comfortable on the BeeKay Theater’s small stage," Wheeler said. "I was a little more than apprehensive about how to create a large ‘inside’ with multiple rooms and an equally large ‘outside,’ but with the help of volunteers led by set designer and well-seasoned carpenter, James Carhart, the house and the woods have come to life!"
We’ve been hard at work to master the musical harmonies that musical director Guy Martin demands and the quirky choreography designed by Karina Coghlan. For the few of you who do not know, the show is based upon the Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons in the New Yorker Magazine, which began in 1938 and depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre. Over the years, the Addams Family has pleased fans on stage and screen.
Wheeler is thrilled that the cast is an amazing assortment of seasoned professionals and absolute newbies.
“The new have learned from the old and the seasoned have acquired more patience," Wheeler said. "And, I have gloriously learned from them all. I know you will be delighted with our exuberant production, and I hope you are excited to enjoy a Gothically glorious evening with the Addams Family as portrayed by members of the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association.”
It’s great fun. You’ll love it!
Tickets are available on the website at tctonstage.com. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m.: Friday, Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 23, 30 and Oct. 7. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.: Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1 and 8.
Andi Hicks is with TCT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.