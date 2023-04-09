The Tehachapi High School Drama Class presents "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," written by Don Zolidis. This play takes the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales that we all know and love and twists them into a hilarious comedy. This fast-paced and energetic play runs through 209 of these famous stories and will have you rolling over with laughter. Filled with audience participation and jokes for the whole family, "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" is a must-see for the entire family.
The production of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" includes the talents of Joscelyn Martinez, Izzy Staff, Mason L. Holden, Alex MacKenzie, Riley Gore, Sara Warner, Darlene Morales, Amy Statom, Clouey Echols, Tobey Diamond, Natalie Burke-Crawley, Xavier Honeycutt, Gabriel Miranda, Jillian Parker, Ada Aston and Eleana Sanchez.
Performances are Thursday, April 20; Friday, April 21; and Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi High School Drama Room located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Tehachapi High School Drama website at https://our.show/tehachapi-high-school-drama/63821 or at the door. Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $8.00 with an ASB card.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Please park in the cafeteria parking lot but make sure you give yourself enough time beforehand to follow the signs to the Drama Room as it can take up to 10 minutes to get from the parking lot to the Drama Room. "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
So go now and get your ticket and join us as we laugh our way through the timeless classics of the Brothers Grimm.
Sara Warner is a THS student.
