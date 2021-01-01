On assignment for this year's New Year's Eve photo, I was standing before the Tehachapi Town Clock watching for the hands to reach midnight. The date on the clock said the town incorporated in 1909. That’s 112 New Year's Eves.
While I can’t claim native birthrights as town historian Jon Hammond can, my 40 years of association with our town might explain why I feel proud of it.
The town has survived fires, a devastating earthquake, droughts, floods, an economic depression, a national epidemic and now a pandemic. It’s a town that sent its best youth to fight in two world wars and numerous military conflicts. Honoring them, still today, with military ceremonies three or four times a year.
Cattle, sheep, wheat, pears and apples, miles of organic row crops and thriving vineyards all helped bring growth, employment and local economic stability. Today we even sell our wind!
Our residents have set the tone for our town’s success. We can include not just our founders — pioneer families as we like to call them. They were a hardy lot, looking for a piece of the American dream. Through tenacity and hard work, those pioneer families have left their names to grace our outlying communities, including our mountains and roads, as well as many of our local streets and parks.
With Mojave Air & Space Port, China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base as our Kern County neighbors, we can count as local residents former astronauts, aviation pioneers, test pilots and even rocket scientists. Local wind and solar entrepreneurs have placed our town on the international renewable energy map.
Time to take the photo ... the hands are straight up. Ushering in this New Year, number 112 of our town's history. The town that did. The town that still does. Live up!
Nick Smirnoff is a freelance photographer who can be seen around greater Tehachapi taking photos for publications including Tehachapi News and for various people and groups.
