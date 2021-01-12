It's clear that 2020 exposed some naked truths about ourselves. Bolthouse Farms has found a way for health-conscious folks to benefit in the new year.
The local grower had launched its "Don't Get Caught Naked" sweepstakes, which kicked off Monday. Fans are encouraged to share their wildest "caught naked" stories from last year, whether it was from your housemates or loved ones while sheltering in place or a Zoom meeting gone awry.
"After a long year of uncertainty and many of us staying close to home, the 'Don't Get Caught Naked' campaign allows Bolthouse Farms to boldly show our brand personality and sense of humor and aims to bring this spirit to the new year," said AJ Bernstein, Bolthouse Farms vice president of marketing, in a news release. "We're living out our goal of creating a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles by offering beverages and products — like Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages, Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice and Bolthouse Farms Dutch Chocolate Banana Protein Plus shake — to help promote wellness, that taste great and are available at a good value. We hope fans engage and grow alongside us in 2021."
Running through Jan. 15, eligible fans (18 and older) can submit their stories via direct message on Bolthouse's Instagram page (@BolthouseFarms). The first 50 eligible entrants who provide a valid U.S. mailing address in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Denver, the District of Columbia or Austin, Texas, will receive the prize package via an on-demand third-party delivery service.
Additionally another 100 qualifying entrants in the aforementioned cities (after first-round winners are selected) or cities not listed, including Bakersfield, who provide a valid U.S. mailing address will receive the sweepstakes prize via mail at a later date.
Winners will receive a prize package (valued at $75) with a week's supply (seven) of Bolthouse beverages with options including orange juice, carrot ginger turmeric, C Boost, Dutch Chocolate Banana Protein Plus, Green Goddess, Coconut Protein Keto, Cinnamon Horchata Protein Keto or Hazelnut Fudge Protein Keto. They will also be given a coupon for up to $10 of Bolthouse Farms products from their favorite grocery store and exclusive Don't Get Caught Naked-branded gear to "help them never getting caught naked again."
To participate in the sweepstakes, follow Bolthouse Farms on Instagram (@BolthouseFarms) and visit bolthouse.com/caughtnaked for complete contest details.
Employing more than 2,200 people and based in Bakersfield, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision of "Plants Powering People," the company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, cafe beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms brand name. For more on the company, visit bolthouse.com.
