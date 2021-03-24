People always ask how my husband and I ended up in the wonderful world of hardware and building materials. Don started working in a small hardware store when he was 16 and paid his way through college working there. He loved the hardware biz. I was working at a bank when we met in college and we both got our degrees in psychology.
We got married after college and I went into banking and he went on to run big home center stores and a small home center chain. All the time he was focused on owning a hardware store of his own.
We bought the Pioneer True Value store Jan. 3, 1983. It was cold and snowy. What had I gotten into? The weather and the overwhelming number of things to learn in the business was intimidating. I remember a man asking for a female adapter and I was thrown for a loop. What kind of a store did he think this was? But, Don took over and soon I was speaking Hardwarian.
One thing both of our backgrounds emphasized was customer service. We continue that philosophy today. We help customers find answers to their problems and projects. We brought in the largest nuts and bolts section in town. Our plumbing department offers a large variety. We have one-yard cement, electronic key duplication and bulk rock and sand. People say they can find what they need at our store.
When Don died, I had to decide what to do. I wanted to continue to serve our customers, who thought of Pioneer as their store, with the same service. I can't even begin to count the number of people who have come in and told me how much Don helped him out. It was very nice hearing how much people really appreciated him and what we started. Customer service continues to be our most important job.
We require masks in the store because I have a great respect for science. My hometown in Minnesota was hit hard by the Spanish Flu pandemic. My great-grandfather donated land for a cemetery. One area in the cemetery had a wrought-iron fenced-off area that held a whole family of 10, my relatives, whose bodies were discovered by a fellow farmer. Years later my aunt died of the Hong Kong flu during the 1968 pandemic. Pandemics are real. I follow the guidelines and require masks to be worn in our store. It is a minor inconvenience for safety. Our customers, while wearing masks for 10 or 15 minutes, can get what the need quickly and get back to their project.
