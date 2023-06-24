The Tehachapi City Council has approved plans for two events happening in August — one at Philip Marx Central Park and the other in Centennial Plaza and adjacent areas along Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.
National Night Out, sponsored by the Tehachapi Police Department and Tehachapi Police Foundation, will return to Central Park this year. According to the application submitted by Kim Nixon of the foundation, the event will run from 4 to 8 p.m.
About 500 people are expected to attend the free event.
“This is an annual nationwide event uniting First Responders and community resources with the citizens they serve,” Nixon said in the event application.
E Street between Davis and Mojave streets will be closed for the event.
New Mountain Festival event
“The Green Street Get Down” is a brand new, free downtown event planned in conjunction with the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, according to City Manager Corey Costelloe. It will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19.
He said city staff has had lengthy conversations over the past 18 months with President Jeanette Pauer of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce about exploring ways to expand the offerings during the Mountain Festival and provide additional entertainment for festival-goers.
“As with any successful event in Tehachapi, public-private partnerships are critical,” Costelloe said. “For that reason, Derrick Davis, owner of Westlane Brewing, approached the city with an opportunity to book three bands to create a free, all-ages concert.”
Continued collaboration resulted in the creation of The Green Street Get Down, he said.
Three bands that have played in Tehachapi will participate, Costelloe added. They are Soda Crackers, Muleskinner Revival and Three Bad Jacks.
WM has also partnered for the event, he said, and will donate all portable toilet and trash services for the event. The units will be served the morning of Aug. 20 so the area will be ready for the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show.
“This event will provide an additional opportunity to enjoy Mountain Festival following the events at Central Park,” Costelloe said. “It will also be a casual opportunity to enjoy music under the lights on Green Street, purchasing food from a local restaurant or food vendor and beer from city-based breweries.”
He said the city will follow all Alcohol Beverage Control requirements for beer sales including verifying that customers be 21 years of age or older.
The event's proposal for the event included authorization of a $5,000 donation to the chamber to assist with payment to the bands, additional stage and insurance needs. The city will also kick in public works employees to help with setup and cleanup and will provide police services during the event, with some employees eligible for overtime pay, Costelloe noted.
