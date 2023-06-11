With the support of AltaOne Federal Credit Union, presenting sponsor, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District has scheduled a series of movies to be shown at Meadowbrook Park this summer, with another to be shown at Philip Marx Central Park in conjunction with National Night Out.
Meadowbrook Park is located at 21750 Westwood Blvd., Tehachapi. All movies set to be shown there will begin at approximately 8 p.m. Remaining scheduled films are:
Thursday, June 22, “The Indian in the Cupboard.”
Thursday, July 6, “Jungle Book” (1967).
Thursday, July 20, “Top Gun Maverick.”
The film to be shown on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Central Park, at Mojave and E Streets in Tehachapi, is “Puss in Boots, The Last Wish.”
Movies in the Park is open to the public and free.
