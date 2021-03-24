Classes, creations and community ... three words that embody the philosophy of The Village, the newest woman-owned business in the heart of downtown Tehachapi.
While the business is new to the downtown community, this fun-filled studio was founded in 2019 by Justina Engen, a homeschooling mom and teacher, while looking for a space for families to collaborate and let their creativity flow.
In 2020, COVID restrictions forced The Village to rethink its business model, which changed from group classes and birthday parties to individualized lessons and virtual support. The Village also became host to humanitarian efforts that incorporated community into this vibrant environment, even during the toughest times.
The Village is now proud to offer a wide variety of opportunities at their new downtown location including three classrooms and a dedicated outdoor space for gatherings and collaboration.
Classes range from sketching and painting, to academic tutoring and hands-on STEM experiences, to music and pottery-wheel lessons.
Creations from in-house artists and take-home kits provide opportunities for downtown shoppers to bring creativity home. Currently Becca, our head ceramics artist, is creating 250 hand-thrown mugs for the upcoming Calgonquin Ultra Race in April.
And finally, from being an integral part of community events to feeding local families weekly, The Village has created a permanent home for The Tehachapi Humanitarian Relief Organization.
The Village is truly an innovative environment for creations, collaboration and community.
We hope you will come check out our new downtown location: 101 E. H St. During April, we will host a Grand Reopening where locals can take advantage of discounts on all our offerings. We have appointments available seven days a week and look forward to offering cohort summer camp classes.
Contact us for more details or to enroll today. Due to COVID guidelines, we do fill quickly.
