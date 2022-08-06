The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is sponsoring "The Women of Walt Disney Imagineering" at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
The event will offer their book for sale and the women will be there to talk about their trailblazing careers living around the world for Disney to open theme parks.
The event is $10. Light snacks will be offered.
Call Michelle 662 972-2519 for a Bear Valley Springs gate pass.
