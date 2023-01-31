Events to mark the 50th anniversary since Tehachapi Heritage League was established are being planned by the Board of Directors, which met recently to discuss appropriate exhibits and programs to mark this milestone. The League is responsible for both the Tehachapi Museum and the Errea House. In 1973 the museum was located in the old Chamber of Commerce building on Tehachapi Boulevard. It was relocated in 1982 to the original branch of the Kern County Library Building on Green Street. The Errea House was acquired much later.
Both buildings are open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The museum has changing exhibits in addition to relics and information featuring the history of the Tehachapi area. There is an outstanding exhibit with information and artifacts from the Native Americans who were original inhabitants of the area. Errea House was the home of a family by that name. It has been restored to reflect the way it may have looked in the mid-1920s. Volunteer docents are available to guide visitors and answer questions. More information about the museum may be found at tehachapimuseum.org.
The museum has a small gift shop with sales helping to fund the operational expenses. There is an exciting new item on sale. It is a brand-new roast coffee produced by locally owned and operated Oak Summit Coffee Roasters. They said it was christened in honor of their friends at Tehachapi Museum, so it is called Tehachapi Heritage Roast. They described it as made from the Brazilian Jazblu Peaberry bean. It is very smooth, with a heavy body offset by mild acidity and a subtle, sweet finish. Coffee lovers and history buffs should visit the museum for a real treat.
Phyllis Belcher is involved in several community organizations.
