This and That Home Decor in Tehachapi, Calif., is a great place to search for antiques, collectibles, art, home decor items and furniture of all styles. We have been open for two years and are delighted to be a part of this wonderful community. So many people come in to look for items to upgrade their homes with unique, rustic, beautiful, vintage and common decor pieces. Like going on a treasure hunt, you never know what you are going to find.
We have a backyard full of rustic yard art, patio furniture, tools, gardening items and more. If you need extra storage, we also sell brand new Old Hickory Sheds garages from our lot or built custom with free local delivery. Our Old Hickory buildings include storage sheds, barns, portable buildings, mini barns and garages.
If you are moving into town we will be able to help you design a comfortable living space. With our years of experience we can help you create your vision of the home you desire. Whether you are moving near or far, we are proud to be your local U-Haul dealer, we can provide you with truck and trailer rentals. Any questions, please feel free to call us at 661-825-5017.
