Three Tehachapi students were named to the dean's list at Biola University for fall 2020.
Riley Amato, Grant Cowan and Emma Knowlton received the honor after earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
More than 1,800 students were named to the Biola University Dean's List for the fall semester.
"Inclusion in Biola University's Dean's List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship," wrote Tamara Anderson, associate provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration, in a news release.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California.
