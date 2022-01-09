"I don’t know if this is of any human interest, but I found myself at the age of 58 returning to my childhood recently and decided to go out and make a “snow … Cat” of all things," writes Leslie Reynolds. "Actually I did this a few years ago too. I just felt like responding to the calling of my 'inner Christmas child' once again. It was on my bucket list anyway."
Through Your Lens: Capturing your inner child
Tehachapi News
- Updated
