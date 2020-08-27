tyl
Joanne Beckett sent in this photo she took of a Tarantula Hawk Wasp found in her front yard milkweed garden last week. "Neighbors call it weed patch. This a Tarantula Hawk Wasp. (They) have a nasty sting which they save for tarantulas, not humans. They paid no attention to me when taking these pictures," wrote Beckett. 
 Courtesy of Joanne Beckett

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.

