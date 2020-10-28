tyl

Kim Sampson sent in this photo of her grandchildren she took in front of her large, homegrown pumpkins. Pictured are, from left, Liam Smith, 9, Ryker Sampson, 3, and Keira Sampson, 6.

 Courtesy of Kim Sampson

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.

Tags

Recommended for you