Girard Fisher took this picture of a Bobcat in his backyard in Cummings Valley on Dec. 13 from his back porch at a distance of about 100 feet.

 Courtesy of Girard Fisher

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.

