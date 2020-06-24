tyl
These three elk showed up in the West Golden Hills backyard of Donna Sokanoff the morning of June 20. "Two does and a buck. They are as big as horses! We have lived here for 14 years and never seen any in Golden Hills," writes Sokanoff.
 Courtesy of Donna Sokanoff

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.

