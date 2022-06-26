The Tehachapi High School class of 1964 will hold a reunion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the VFW Hall in downtown Tehachapi. All classes from the 1960s are welcome.
There is a $15 cover charge. No dinner will be served, but the bar will be open. You may pay in advance. Make checks payable to: Class of 64 Reunion, P.O. Box 1724, Tehachapi, CA 93581. Or RSVP to Facebook page: Tehachapi High School All 60s Class Reunion. You may pay at the door, but everyone is asked to RSVP.
For more information, contact Phillip Messer at 661-822-5964 or John Sims at 661-330-7739.
