Tehachapi High School Drama Club is setting a “Trap” for audience members with their upcoming production, and it promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Written by Stephen Gregg, “Trap” takes you on a journey to Menachap, Calif. Every single person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious, except one. The subsequent investigation into the strange event unfolds documentary-style, using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case.
But as the investigation closes in, and a dangerous web is revealed, it becomes increasingly apparent that things are not as they seem. Exhilarating and unnerving, you’ve never experienced anything quite like “Trap.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, and 6 with an additional matinee performance on at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Tehachapi High School Drama Room located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Tehachapi High School Drama website at: https://our.show/techachapi-high-school-drama/11270, or at the door. Tickets sell for $7 general admission, or $6 with an ASB card.
Doors open at 6:30; show starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Please park in the cafeteria parking lot and give yourself ample time to follow the signs through the gate to get to the Drama Room.
Monica Nadon is the drama teacher at Tehachapi High School and Jacobsen Middle School.
