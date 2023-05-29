Tehachapi High School students know a thing or two about computer generated art. THS artists swept that category in California's 20th Congressional District for the 41st Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced these results Saturday in that category:
First place: Evan Anderson, THS – “The Lady and Her Shapes”
Second place: Taitlyn Kingsbury, THS – “Death to Life”
Third place: Amanda Edwards, THS – “The Spirit of Water”
Honorable mention: Kendall McKinney, THS – “Dots of Happiness”
In the spirit of art, students were honored Saturday at the Ablin Home in northeast Bakersfield designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, mingled with the winners as McCarthy remained in Washington, D.C., dealing with debt limit negotiations.
“I am always amazed by the talent and creativity of our community's students who make me proud to represent them in California’s 20th Congressional District," McCarthy said in a statement.
"Thank you to all who submitted artwork in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winners, including our overall winner, Elise Carberry. Her work, “My Cat Tsuki,” is truly exceptional and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside the other winners from across our nation.”
Here are the other winners:
Artwork from all other mediums:
First place: Elise Carberry, Buchanan High School – “My Cat Tsuki”
Second place: Lauren Williams, Liberty High School – “Josh”
Third place: Bhrianna Vega, Bakersfield High School – “Monotone Palette”
Honorable mention: Kinsey Thompson, Independence High School – “Child at Heart”
Photography:
First place: Kali Cervantes, Bakersfield High School – “1031 Victus”
Second place: Kira Beck, Frontier High School – “MADLAB Memoriam”
Third place: Seth Tolleson, Frontier High School – “Tolleson Ascending”
