Congratulations to Mickaela Tyree and Wesley Schmidt, winners of the 2020 Thunder on the Mountain Car Show scholarships. In an effort to encourage students to enter careers in the skilled trades, TOM looks for scholarship applicants who can articulate their career goals and the plans they have to reach them.
In evaluating their applications, it was clear that both Tyree and Schmidt have a firm grip on the education and experience needed to enter their selected fields. In addition, both had excellent grades and outstanding recommendations.
Schmidt will be attending Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz., studying for an associate’s of applied science in fire science leading to a career as a firefighter. In his application essay, Schmidt explains his desire to contribute to his community and help others. He plans to spend his summers furthering his hands-on learning and getting work experience as an EMT or member of a Hot Shot Crew. Later in life, Schmidt looks forward to completing a bachelor’s degree in fire science or fire and emergency management, and working his way up to the rank of captain, battalion chief and possibly fire chief. Described as “hard-working, polite, creative, positive, and personable” by his teachers, Schmidt is ready to begin the next phase in his career preparation.
Tyree will be entering Bakersfield College in September to start her studies in nursing. A dedicated soccer player, she also hopes to play for the Renegades if the COVID-19 restrictions allow team sports. Her long-term goal is to become a pediatric nurse. Tyree’s first step will be to obtain an associate’s of nursing at Bakersfield College. She will then transfer to a four-year university to continue her advanced studies. During her four to six additional years of schooling, she will earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing, become a registered nurse, and gain experience in clinical pediatric work. Tyree decided to become a pediatric nurse because she enjoys being with children. “Focused, motivated, positive, caring, and good with kids” are descriptions given on her recommendations and the traits important in her chosen career.
Dixie Coutant is a member of the Thunder on the Mountain Car committee.
