As promised, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has quickly rescheduled the Thunder on the Mountain car show.
The popular event had to be canceled earlier this month when Tropical Storm Hilary disrupted plans for the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
According to Clare Scotti, executive director, the chamber worked with officials from the city of Tehachapi to set the event for Sunday, Oct. 1.
If you registered before Aug. 18, your spot is held the show, Scotti said. But you may also register your vehicle on the day of the event.
The show will be held in downtown Tehachapi, but check-in is at the former K-Mart parking lot near the corner of Mulberry Street and West Tehachapi Boulevard.
Check-in for registered vehicles and registration for others is from 6 to 8:30 a.m.
The car show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the famous roar of “Thunder on the Mountain” as all vehicles rev their engines beginning at noon. Awards presentation is at 2 p.m.
This year’s event features a new special “youngblood” class for vehicle owners ages 16 to 21.
Event sponsors include the chamber and Waste Management. The “checkered flag” sponsor is 1st Priority Vehicle Registration. Cruising sponsors include the city of Tehachapi, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Knight Building Systems, P-Dubs and Mountain Bowling and Robinson Welding Supply.
Vintage sponsors are Gold Coast Station, Dynamic Touch Detail and ProTech Auto Service.
For more information, call the chamber at 661-822-4180 or visit thunderonthemountaincarshow.com.
